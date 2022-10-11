Bobby Flay's Pro Tip For Poaching Eggs

If you're a fan of eggs Benedict, there's no doubt that you're familiar with poached eggs. They may look deceptively simple, but these perfectly cooked eggs can be notoriously difficult to master. A runny yolk is a disaster, while a rubberized egg is equally unappetizing. Fortunately, celebrity chef Bobby Flay has a pro tip that will help you achieve restaurant-quality poached eggs at home.

During an appearance on the Today show, Flay gave a demonstration of how to make cacio e pepe eggs with olive oil toast from his new cookbook, "Sundays with Sophie," which features a collection of recipes that the iconic chef used to make for his daughter. "The idea is that it's Sunday meals — just meals for family around the table," Flay said of the book. "The recipes are incredibly simple and they're really built for the home cook."

So what's the secret to the poaching process for Flay's cacio e pepe eggs?