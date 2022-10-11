The Halloween Tradition That's Returning To Chipotle For The First Time In Three Years

We're officially in Spooky Season, which means it's time to start planning your Halloween costume, stocking up on candy, and most importantly, figuring out where you're going to eat on October 31. After all, you have plenty of options when it comes to restaurants offering special deals and promotions for the holiday.

In 2021, brands including Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, and Schlotzsky's, just to name a few, got into the Halloween spirit by offering extra-spooky eats and drinks as an incentive for trick-or-treaters (and everyone else) to visit their establishments. Even Tim Horton's Cafe and Bake Shop offered a festive deal on its Bucket of Timbits that year.

But if you're looking for something a little more substantial than a donut or cinnamon roll this Halloween, Chipotle is here to save the day. In fact, this will be the 22nd year that the Mexican grill has offered its fan-favorite Halloween promotion.