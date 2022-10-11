The Halloween Tradition That's Returning To Chipotle For The First Time In Three Years
We're officially in Spooky Season, which means it's time to start planning your Halloween costume, stocking up on candy, and most importantly, figuring out where you're going to eat on October 31. After all, you have plenty of options when it comes to restaurants offering special deals and promotions for the holiday.
In 2021, brands including Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, and Schlotzsky's, just to name a few, got into the Halloween spirit by offering extra-spooky eats and drinks as an incentive for trick-or-treaters (and everyone else) to visit their establishments. Even Tim Horton's Cafe and Bake Shop offered a festive deal on its Bucket of Timbits that year.
But if you're looking for something a little more substantial than a donut or cinnamon roll this Halloween, Chipotle is here to save the day. In fact, this will be the 22nd year that the Mexican grill has offered its fan-favorite Halloween promotion.
Boorito Is Back, Baby!
For the first time since 2019, Chipotle will be bringing back its in-person "Boorito" promotion, which allows customers to score a deal on their burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos just for showing up in costume on October 31.
As recently as 2021, the Boorito was only promoted as a digital offer, meaning that customers could only take advantage of the deal by ordering through Chipotle's app or website. But this year, the chain is giving its fans the option to enjoy their favorite Chipotle dishes in real life on Halloween night.
To celebrate the return of in-restaurant Boorito, Chipotle partnered with Pablo Rochat to direct a special Boorito trailer that celebrates the 22nd year of the Halloween promotion. To score yourself the deal, simply show up to your nearest Chipotle location in costume on October 31 between 3pm to close, and you'll be able to snag a $6 entrée. You'll also need to sign up for Chipotle Rewards ahead of time, so make sure to do that before the big day.
If that's not enough, Chipotle fans also have a shot at winning a year of free burritos, along with cash prizes. Additional details for how to participate are available on Chipotle's website.