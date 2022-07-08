How Chipotle Is Cultivating A New Approach To Menu Innovation

Nothing takes your hunger away like a large cheese, chicken, and hot salsa-filled burrito. You're in luck if you're not only looking for quesadillas and taco bowls but also want to maximize on convenient food options when looking for a quick lunch: Chipotle is fast-tracking technology advancements to its business model to propel efficiency and increase customer engagement. The popular Mexican eatery decided to charge full steam ahead when they saw the rise of digital sales in 2020, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company saw an increase of over 20% in online sales in 2021 versus 2020 and sees its number one growth factor as the expansion of new-age technology to drive online transactions (via Forbes).

With the pickup window options of the brands Chipotlane's beginning to open at the end of 2021 (per Business Insider) and more member incentive deals on the table like the return of guac mode and customer's ability to exchange loyalty points for a slew of options like free drinks or donations to one of the many supported non-profits (via PR Newswire), the popular food chain's business is on the rise. You would think with the surge of inflation, the company may be cutting back. However, according to Restaurant Business, the brand has been able to raise prices by 4% and the company's overall revenue has risen 16% compared to 2021. Chipotle is forging ahead in more ways than one and its next stop is modernizing the popular menu.