This Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Pie Is Finally Returning To McDonald's

McDonald's may be known for its burgers, fries, and colorful kids' meals, but to say that those are the only things the company is known for would be a lie. The Golden Arches are also well-known for its desserts, such as the McFlurry, cookies, and of course, handheld pies — those flaky, golden pockets stuffed with piping hot filling.

When we say McDonald's pie, you probably think of its famous apple pie – and you certainly aren't wrong. Since its arrival on menus back in the 1960s thanks to franchisee Litton Cochran, the apple pie turnover has been portrayed as the quintessential dessert to go with a juicy Big Mac and fresh hot fries. So beloved is this pastry pocket of apple filling that when McDonald's altered its recipe back in 2018, folks raced to social media to rant about the change and demand a return to the traditional recipe (via TODAY). It was sort of like the New Coke debacle, except with more pie.

While the apple pie has indeed earned its spot in the McDonald's Hall of Fame next to the McRib and the Grimace, McDonald's has had many different pie flavors throughout the years. One such pie is a classic autumn staple, the pumpkin pie, and it's making its return to a McDonald's near you.