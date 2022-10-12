Instagram Is Raving About Michael Symon's Candid Workout Post

It takes a lot of time and dedication to build the body you want, which is why many gym-goers share their success on social media. Renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay is just one celebrity known for turning his life around by beginning his journey to better health. "I was overweight, 18 stone (252 lbs.). I looked like a sack of s***. I look at the pictures and think, 'How did Tana stay around?' Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat f***," Ramsay said to Daily Mail. In 2013, he competed in the Hawaii Ironman — completing it in 14 hours (per Men's Health). Though he injured his hamstring at mile 10, he continued until he completed the triathlon. After a few other unfortunate injuries, he's found another way to stay in shape. "I've started cycling heavily again. I invested in an AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill last year, and that's helped tremendously," Ramsay said.

Now, Michael Symon, another popular chef with a slew of restaurants, books, and TV appearances, has been putting in the hours to become more fit, and he isn't lacking support from other famous faces.