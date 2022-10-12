Here's How Home Chef Wants To Prepare You For Thanksgiving This Year
There's almost nothing better than digging into a fresh, tender, juicy turkey all smothered in savory gravy and topped off with some homemade pumpkin pie. But if you're hosting Thanksgiving, you have to put in the work for it. Of course, that could mean shopping, chopping, prepping, basting, and baking, or researching local restaurants to cater the dinner. Most would probably be happy choosing the latter. But some still want a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal without all the stress.
That's where Home Chef steps in. Home Chef is a meal delivery service based out of Chicago, Illinois. If you've never tried a meal kit delivery service, some would say you're missing out. A box of ingredients and recipe cards delivered to your doorstep cuts out a lot of work for home cooks. All of the ingredients are pre-portioned to each recipe so that when you make the recipe of your choice, you have little to no waste afterward. Home Chef seems to be doing good for itself using this particular method, reaching $1 billion in sales following its acquisition by Kroger (via Supermarket News) and collaborating with chef Rachael Ray. An impressive track record to say the least.
This holiday season, it seems Home Chef would like to extend a helping hand to those worrying about Thanksgiving dinner, offering everything from turkey to cookies to green bean casserole.
You can order Home Chef kits for the holidays
According to a press release issued by Home Chef on October 10, the meal delivery company is once again offering those preparing for Holiday meals an extra set of hands in the kitchen this year.
"The holidays are a time for celebration, but they can also be overwhelming when your calendar fills up with dinners, parties and potlucks," wrote Home Chef's Vice President of brand marketing Shira Schwarz. Schwarz elaborated that those who order from Home Chef needn't worry about a bland, flavorless dinner or complicated and time-wasting preparation.
So just what, then, do you get in a Home Chef Thanksgiving meal kit? You have your entrée of a turkey breast roast and sides of a "grown-up" green bean casserole, white cheddar and sage biscuits, sweet potato casserole, loaded mashed potatoes, and Brussel sprouts with caramelized onions and a maple glaze. Desserts include a pumpkin chocolate chip cookie skillet and apple crisp cake. Home Chef also offers dinner kits for Christmas as well, including ham, candied yams with goat cheese, hot cocoa cookie skillets, gingerbread cake, chocolate peppermint cupcakes, and cheesecake.
In case you may be on the fence about Home Chef, Healthline reports that the delivery service has been rated as being viewed as "very good" to "excellent." While it may not be the best choice for vegans or those with certain allergies, Home Chef is reported to be both cheaper and healthier than eating out.