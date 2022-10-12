Here's How Home Chef Wants To Prepare You For Thanksgiving This Year

There's almost nothing better than digging into a fresh, tender, juicy turkey all smothered in savory gravy and topped off with some homemade pumpkin pie. But if you're hosting Thanksgiving, you have to put in the work for it. Of course, that could mean shopping, chopping, prepping, basting, and baking, or researching local restaurants to cater the dinner. Most would probably be happy choosing the latter. But some still want a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal without all the stress.

That's where Home Chef steps in. Home Chef is a meal delivery service based out of Chicago, Illinois. If you've never tried a meal kit delivery service, some would say you're missing out. A box of ingredients and recipe cards delivered to your doorstep cuts out a lot of work for home cooks. All of the ingredients are pre-portioned to each recipe so that when you make the recipe of your choice, you have little to no waste afterward. Home Chef seems to be doing good for itself using this particular method, reaching $1 billion in sales following its acquisition by Kroger (via Supermarket News) and collaborating with chef Rachael Ray. An impressive track record to say the least.

This holiday season, it seems Home Chef would like to extend a helping hand to those worrying about Thanksgiving dinner, offering everything from turkey to cookies to green bean casserole.