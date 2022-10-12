McDonald's UK Just Made History With A New Burger

If we asked you to name one burger off the McDonald's menu off the top of your head, what would you say? You may say Big Mac, others may say Quarter Pounder, and some may just rely on the generic cheeseburger. What you may not hear anyone say is the "McCrispy." "McCrispy?" you may be wondering to yourself. "Don't you mean that chicken sandwich?"

Yes and no. While the McDonald's McCrispy is a chicken sandwich, it's not a chicken sandwich you've seen at McDonald's as of late. According to Delish U.K., McDonald's in the United Kingdom is bringing back the McCrispy chicken sandwich as a permanent menu item, joining the ranks of other classic chicken products like the McNuggets and the Crispy Chicken Sandwich. What separates the McCrispy from its more recent counterpart is that it consists of an "artisan" sourdough bun, an extra-crispy fried chicken filet with black pepper, lemon, and cayenne seasoning, and mayonnaise infused with "cracked black pepper" and "chicken seasoning." Think of it as the "gourmet" version of McDonald's usual chicken sandwich.

According to The Mirror, the McCrispy chicken sandwich will be making its return on October 19 as part of an exclusive "Extra-Value meal" to celebrate its return. Customers in the United Kingdom will also be treated to rappers and comedians promoting the chicken sandwich's return and permanent placement on the menu. Oddly enough, it seems that Canada beat its neighbor in getting the McCrispy back first — at least, it technically did.