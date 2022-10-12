The Halloween Candy Meme That Has Twitter In Stitches

As Halloween approaches each year, myths surrounding poison candy and ads warning you to check your children's treats are liable to spread. Realistically, only four cases of candy tampering have been reported from 2008 to 2019, according to CBC and the CFIA. Luckily, nobody was injured in any of the incidents. However, the belief that Halloween candy is dangerous isn't completely unjustified. In 1974, an 8-year-old child named Timothy O'Bryan died when his Pixy Stix candy was packed with cyanide, per Vice. As it turns out, this wasn't a random event of candy tampering — his father served both his son and daughter the cyanide to cash in on their life insurance policies.

In 1964, a grandmother named Helen Pfeil claimed she was "annoyed by the Halloween custom," per the Milwaukee Journal, so she handed out dog treats, ant traps containing arsenic, and "metal mesh scrubbing pads" (via CBC). Though these incidents did, in fact, occur in the past, "Halloween Sadism" is not actually very common at all, per Verify. Joel Best, a professor at the University of Delaware, described this "contemporary legend" as "...the idea that there are maniacs who try to harm children by passing out contaminated treats — razor blades in apples, pins in candy bars, poisons in treats, and so on." Because very few children have ever been injured in this way, it's no surprise that the internet is having a little fun with it.