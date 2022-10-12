The Secret To Angela Lansbury's Favorite Tea

Actress and Dame Angela Lansbury's impressive career spanned over 80 years, and she brought to life much-loved characters both on-screen and on-stage. Sadly, Lansbury passed away in her Los Angeles, California home on October 11 at 96 years old (via CNN). Her legacy lives on through her movie and TV roles. The "Murder She Wrote" star lived a full life and enjoyed many things, including good food and drink.

Constantly working, Lansbury made her return to the London stage in 2015 at 88 years old and spoke with The Independent about the major issue she had with leaving Cork, Ireland and returning to work in England: the tea. "I drink very strong tea, but you can't find it in London," she said. For Lansbury, the stronger the cup the better. She had a very specific brand that she enjoyed the most and would put a request in whenever she would travel outside of Ireland.