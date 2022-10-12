Taco Bell Is Bringing Back This Beloved Side With A Saucy Twist

Taco Bell loves teasing the masses with its constant menu changes, including beloved items like the Mexican pizza and, of course, nacho fries. Yes, there is a strategy to it — hello, supply and demand — but it's seriously depressing when these favorites disappear. We are reduced to trying copycat recipes, like this one for triple-layer nachos, or just left to choose yet another fan-favorite that we hope won't be taken off the menu.

Well, get ready for a food run because Taco Bell has officially announced the return of nacho fries (per PR Newswire). These deliciously golden fries are coated in bold Mexican spices and served with a side of warm nacho cheese sauce. And starting October 13, they are back à la carte for $1.79 or in a Nacho Fries Box for $5.49. Nacho fries will be on the menu for an "extended period of time," says Taco Bell. But, that's not all.