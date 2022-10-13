Scathing Reviews Force Smart Balance To Bring Back Its Original Flavor
Given the fact that Smart Balance's buttery spread is free of unsaturated fats, has fewer calories than most margarine, and is the first of its standing to go non-GMO, it positions itself as a healthy alternative to butter. Still, not everybody recommends it.
In 2002, Dr. Andrew Weil said of the product: "It is still fat, mostly unhealthy fat, and a highly processed food." Timothy Harlan, MD, FACP, CCMS, of Dr. Gourmet, meanwhile, approved of the brand, albeit very halfheartedly: "I think that their spreads are an OK choice. ... I recommend folks use these occasionally and in sparing amounts." Evidently, Smart Balance wasn't happy with this perception and has given its ingredients and product range updates over time, which appear to come on a rolling basis based on ever-evolving dietary guidelines. "We're listening and working hard to continue the Smart Balance tradition of making the staples of your diet better than before," reads the brand's website.
While most backlash against Smart Balance focuses on its health aspects (or lack thereof), that is not where it ends. A recent change to the brand's buttery spread affected its flavor and texture and caused a massive uproar among consumers.
Smart Balance will go back to normal 'in the coming months'
Reducing a product's main ingredient by a third will not go undetected. Smart Balance recently demonstrated this very fact by cutting the vegetable fat in its buttery spread from 64% — which was already pushing the envelope, as the rule of thumb for margarine fat content is 80%, per ScienceDirect — to 39%, making water the number-one ingredient in the product, says Mouse Print.
Is the change in line with the Smart Balance mantra, "Simply put, we strive for better?" Edgar Dworsky from Mouse Print thinks not. He believes it is "skimpflation," a shrinkflation-like practice that occurs when companies use lower quality products to cut costs (via CBS News). Whatever Smart Balance's reasoning was, customers were incensed by the recipe change. Phrases like "The taste sucks," "Disgusting new formula," and "Ruined a good thing" populated the product review page on the Smart Balance website and summed up the reason for its current 1.2-star rating. One respondent elaborated: "The taste and texture are completely different and not for the better."
This dissent behooved Smart Balance's customer care to concede to Insider: "We have heard the feedback from consumers and have decided to return to the previous recipes in the coming months." The question is, will it be at the same price?