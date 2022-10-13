Scathing Reviews Force Smart Balance To Bring Back Its Original Flavor

Given the fact that Smart Balance's buttery spread is free of unsaturated fats, has fewer calories than most margarine, and is the first of its standing to go non-GMO, it positions itself as a healthy alternative to butter. Still, not everybody recommends it.

In 2002, Dr. Andrew Weil said of the product: "It is still fat, mostly unhealthy fat, and a highly processed food." Timothy Harlan, MD, FACP, CCMS, of Dr. Gourmet, meanwhile, approved of the brand, albeit very halfheartedly: "I think that their spreads are an OK choice. ... I recommend folks use these occasionally and in sparing amounts." Evidently, Smart Balance wasn't happy with this perception and has given its ingredients and product range updates over time, which appear to come on a rolling basis based on ever-evolving dietary guidelines. "We're listening and working hard to continue the Smart Balance tradition of making the staples of your diet better than before," reads the brand's website.

While most backlash against Smart Balance focuses on its health aspects (or lack thereof), that is not where it ends. A recent change to the brand's buttery spread affected its flavor and texture and caused a massive uproar among consumers.