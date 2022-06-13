Why Shrinkflation Has Consumers Scrutinizing Packages

As the world learns to cope with the current and very concerning food inflation crisis, consumers have noticed another issue related to the increase in food prices. According to Axios, not only are food manufacturers raising the amount on their price tags, but they are actually filling packages with less product than before. This reduction is being referred to as "shrinkflation," and it results in shoppers getting less bang for their buck.

Mouse Print, an organization that seeks to "expos[e] the strings and catches in the fine print," has been keeping a watchful eye on shrinkflation for some time and has noted some occurrences of the phenomenon. The site reported size reductions in "Family Size" boxes of Cocoa Pebbles, for example, with the newer box containing an ounce less cereal than older boxes. Another shopper noticed some shrinkage over in the snack aisle — new large jars of Utz pretzels were found to contain two ounces less than earlier large jars. On Reddit, someone even pointed out the reduction in the size of a Nature Valley bar! Though shrinkflation can seem pretty sneaky, some shoppers are finding ways to avoid spending every hard-earned cent on their grocery list.