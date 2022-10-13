The Nostalgic Ingredient Rick Martínez Puts In His Mole - Exclusive

As the food star traveled across the country for his cookbook, Rick Martínez learned a particularly new and unexpected ingredient to add to the sauce. Animal crackers, also known as our favorite childhood snack, are more commonly used in mole than you may have thought. Martínez explained, "They serve a couple of purposes: They give a little bit of sweetness, but they also, because they're made up out of wheat flour, they add a little bit of thickening as well." He added, "It improves that nice, creamy texture of the finished product."

Martínez said that it is difficult to find good mole in the United States, describing mole as "a mother sauce in Mexico." He explained that the recipe is often "misunderstood" or viewed as too hard to make. That's why Martínez took it upon himself in his book "to represent the country in the cuisine." According to Condé Nast Traveler, Martínez traveled 20,000 miles through Mexico to strengthen his connection to his home country. The New York Times contributor was on a journey to not only find himself but also enhance his love and knowledge of cooking Mexican cuisine. Sounds like we can learn a thing or two from Martínez's experiences!

