Rick Martínez Reveals What He Is Cooking At The New York Times Food Festival - Exclusive Interview

Is there one ingredient that you feel you just could not live without?

You know what I really love? It's funny, because this is a pretty recent change for me. In professional kitchens, particularly in New York and also in restaurants in New York, everybody uses diamond crystal kosher salt, because it melts really quickly. When you add it to a dish, and then you taste it immediately after, the salt is melted and it's distributed and then you get a sense of how it's going to taste. I never really thought about it or questioned it. It's like, "That's what everybody uses," so that's what you make all our recipes with.

And then I moved here. I live by the ocean. I live in Mazatlán, Mexico. I was like, "I don't want to buy this salt because it was going to cost a lot of money to have it sent here. I live by the ocean. I should use sea salt." It has completely changed the way that I think about food. I've also decided that I'm never going to call for kosher salt in my recipes anymore. People should use sea salt. It's so much more mild. It's also weird when I talk about this, because people are like, "It's salt. It tastes like salt."

Actually, salt has a flavor, and salt has strengths. I find now that kosher salt tastes very, almost astringent to me. It has a very sharp flavor that I can detect in the food, whereas sea salt has a much more soft and round flavor. It's not as aggressive. It still does the job. I can still use four grams, which is a teaspoon of sea salt, and it'll do the same job that a teaspoon of kosher salt does, but I feel like you get a little bit more of the mineral notes and it tastes more earthy. That is one thing that I feel like is permanent now in my kitchen: sea salt.

Do you have any upcoming projects or anything else that you would be able to share with me?

I'm doing "10 Essential Mexican Recipes" for the Times, which I'm really excited about. I'm also doing a Mexican food workshop on the Magnolia Network, which I'm super excited about as well.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

