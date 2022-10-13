Texas Pete Hot Sauce Is Being Sued For This Ironic Reason

Some people might remember the Pace Salsa commercial about the differences between salsas made in New York City versus San Antonio. Although some consumers are quite adept at studying food labels, one California man has found fault with a particular hot sauce. Could Texas Pete be forced to rebrand due to some pending litigation?

Food lawsuits can fall into various categories. As Food Dive explains, food safety, food labeling, and various other issues have found their way into the legal system. While people might laugh about the McDonald's hot coffee litigation from a while back (aka Liebeck v. McDonald's via American Museum of Tort Law), the underlying idea of a company being "willful, wanton, and reckless," can lead a plaintiff to be awarded damages. From negligence to willful disregard, the plaintiffs can seek redress for those bad acts.

For consumers, there are some inherent expectations when purchasing a consumer product. And with a recent lawsuit against Texas Pete hot sauce, the commentary from the Pace Salsa commercial might come back into play. It might be time to address whether a brand's name should represent the locale of the ingredients in the bottle.