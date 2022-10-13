TikTok Is On Fire After Gordon Ramsay Roasted Cameron Dallas

Cameron Dallas represents a new breed of celebrity. He's certainly part of the internet influencer generation. He is able to boast more than 24 million Instagram followers, 17 million TikTok fans, and a reach that extends millions more across other platforms, according to Forbes. What Forbes also says is that people like Dallas are part of an age where brands need the legitimacy offered by social media mavens the same way that social media stars need brands to help them translate digital success into real-world capital.

Though Dallas can reach a huge audience, that doesn't mean that everyone likes what he does, or how he does it. One Netflix fan on Reddit had more than a few unpleasant words for Dallas and his ilk. While commenting on social media stars, the poster wrote, "They have next to nothing constructive to say other than their washboard abs and good looks." Put simply, this Reddit user wasn't shy about making the point that they see Cameron as "a conceited d**chebag."

Another Reddit poster criticized Dallas' performance on the Broadway show, "Mean Girls." This person called Cameron a "train wreck," before admitting that his performance in the show was "HILARIOUSLY bad," thus providing some entertainment value.

Gordon Ramsay also has some choice words for Dallas, specifically regarding a video of him pitching a minor fit because his girlfriend won't cook for him.