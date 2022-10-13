This Sports Legend Kick-Flips His Way Onto Hell's Kitchen

"Hell's Kitchen" Season 21 is officially underway, and although the latest season of the intense series has introduced a number of challenges, such as a renewed Punishment Pass with a twist, there have also been a handful of light moments. Chef Gordon Ramsay and all of the contestants have done their best at maintaining positive attitudes despite the impending adversity, making this season truly special.

Two episodes of Season 21 have aired thus far, with the next episode, Episode 3 ("Clawing Your Way to the Top"), expected to drop on the evening of October 13. In Episode 2 ("Just Wingin' It"), spirits sank a bit as both teams struggled through their first dinner service. Sadly, both teams proved somewhat inefficient in working with one another to complete their respective tasks. Naturally, two chefs were sent home in this episode as a result of their failures.

Hopefully, the exciting guest star and sports legend who will appear on the October 13 episode will boost morale.