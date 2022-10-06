Hell's Kitchen's Punishment Pass Is Back, With A Twist

Those familiar with the reality cooking show "Hell's Kitchen" know that it's far from an ordinary food competition show. Long-standing host, Gordon Ramsay, constantly ensures that contestants are kept on their toes by throwing a mix of creative challenges at them. A short list of these includes the jacket challenge, where contestants had to wear recipes on their backs, and the blind taste test challenge, where chefs' senses were hindered (via Screen Rant). On top of this, chefs sometimes even have to work with tampered ingredients.

However, for some, these difficulties are all worth it to advance further into the show. But the environment of "Hell's Kitchen" is definitely cutthroat, with a handful of participants' mental health coming at a cost for being on a season of the show (via Yahoo! Entertainment). Therefore, this new change to the show definitely raises the stakes, resulting in the lowest-scoring chef losing even harder than before.