Kit Kat Has A Spooky Way To Give You Never-Ending Candy This Halloween

When you were trick-or-treating as a kid, how many times did you come upon a house that just had a bowl full of candy on the front porch with a little paper sign telling you to take only one? Did you obey the request of the homeowners and, despite wanting nothing more than to grab two handfuls of candy and drop them in your bag, only take one measly Kit Kat bar to hold you over? Or did you throw ethics to the side for fistfuls of sweet chocolate ambrosia, understanding that it is every trick-or-treater for themselves on these cold suburban streets?

The answer doesn't matter to us. What matters is that many trick-or-treaters to this day are still faced with the temptation of taking only one piece of candy and respecting the homeowner's wishes or breaking the rules for a quick payday of candy. Kit Kat, however, promises a solution to this childhood stalemate.

Of course, the crispy chocolate candy has a vested interest in the Halloween season. In 2013, Kit Kat was rated one of America's most-favored Halloween candies (via MarketWatch). Additionally, The Chicago Tribune reported in 2021 that Kit Kats are among the first candies to fly off the shelves in anticipation of October 31. Unsurprisingly, Kit Kat isn't afraid to make an extra buck this time of year.

That's why the company is releasing a special bowl that promises an endless supply of Kit Kats — a truly never-ending candy bowl.