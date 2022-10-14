Eloise Head Of Fitwaffle Discusses Her New Book And How To Balance Desserts And Health - Exclusive Interview

What inspired the name Fitwaffle?

Fitwaffle is a combination of my two passions. The "fit" part means fitness and the "waffle" part means food, but it also has another meaning. The "fit" part also means fitting all different foods into your diet, and the "waffle" part also means waffling on, which is British slang for talking a lot. It felt like the perfect name for me and what I do.

Is that why you picked "waffle" specifically? Because it has that double meaning?

That was one reason. At the time of creating it, I was actually eating a lot of waffles in the morning for breakfast. All I wanted to eat was waffles, and I was like, "This is perfect."

When you started out, you posted a mix of fitness and food content, and as time has gone on, it shifted to mostly food. What was the source of that shift?

I always enjoyed posting the food content a lot more than I enjoyed posting the fitness content, and I always found that the food content performed a lot better than the fitness content did. You always want to go with what people want to see, so I started posting more and more food content, because that's what people seem to want. The fitness content got pushed to the side, and I basically became a food account. It was almost a London food guide when I first started because I was going into restaurants, into street food markets around London, and documenting and posting mostly pictures of what I was eating and what I was going to see.

How did you pick the food you featured during that phase of your account?

Generally, from other things that I'd seen on Instagram. I would research different places using Instagram to see what looked good, and I would want to go to those places. Then sometimes you'd end up at, say, a street food market. There are loads of different options there, so you might have gone for one thing and you end up trying four or five different things.