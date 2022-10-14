These Major Grocery Could Merge Within The Week

Bloomberg broke the news on Thursday morning that Kroger is in talks to buy Albertsons. It's a deal the news outlet said will result in a "U.S. grocery giant" and what Reuters is saying would be a "supermarket titan." The deal is expected to be decided on very soon. Bloomberg believes the merger may happen any day now. Consultant Burt Klickinger told Reuters that he believe the merger would allow for the two stores to compete more easily with Walmart.

Walmart is by far the largest grocer in the U.S., garnering 25% of all money spent on groceries. Meanwhile, 8% of all grocery money is spent at Kroger and 5% at Albertsons. Stock shares of Albertsons went up 11% on Thursday while shares of Kroger dropped 1.4%.

By the numbers, Kroger and Albertsons are fairly similar. Kroger currently owns 2,800 stores including Fred Meyer, Ralphs, and King Soopers stores in 35 states. Albertsons owns 2,200 stores such as Safeway, Acme, and Tom Thumb in 34 states and Washington, D.C (via CNBC). A merger that would bring all these stores together would be one of gigantic proportions.