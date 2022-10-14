This Mexican Fan Favorite Is Coming Back To Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel is probably best known for its hot dogs, corn dogs, and other types of, well, wieners. Although the chain has yet to make it over further east than Illinois (the majority of its shops are fully western in location), the brand has nonetheless won the hearts and stomachs of many hot dog enthusiasts over the years, per its corporate site.

Originally dubbed "Der Wienerschnitzel" when founded in Southern California in 1961, the business was started by one of the first employees of a very different type of chain — Taco Bell (via Nation's Restaurant News). All these years later, the hot dog chain still does big business and in 2020 alone garnered a whopping $265.7 million in sales.

This success is likely propelling Wienerschnitzel to finally go all in on an eastward expansion. They've announced plans to open multiple stores in Louisiana, plus at least 20 in Arkansas in the coming years. As promising as that may be, many Wienerschnitzel fans are currently buzzing about the return of a beloved menu item that harkens back to founder John Galardi's restaurant roots.