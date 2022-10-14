Taco Bell's New Limited-Edition Freeze Is Utter 'Bliss'

When Taco Bell came out with its iconic Baja Blast Freeze in 2013, it truly changed the way people ordered drinks with their meals. The Mountain Dew slurpy with hints of a tropical twist flavor took the fast-food industry by storm, with as many as 300 million pours of the drink sold annually (via People). Because the drink did so well, Taco Bell decided to make the frozen drinks a permanent mainstay of its Mexican-styled food menu.

Throughout the years, the icy-fruit-freeze concoction has undergone many different flavors and revisions, catering to the seasonal flavors and wants of its customers. From Starburst Cherry, Wild Strawberry, Blue Raspberry Lemonade, Mango, and more, the Freezes have become a staple drink to complement the restaurant's varying collections of tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.

With years to try all of the permanent and limited-edition flavors, Taco Bell customers probably thought they had their Freeze order down to a T. Always keeping a new flavor trick up its sleeve though, Taco Bell comes back into the spotlight with a new delicious limited-edition flavor to sweeten things up.