Taco Bell's New Limited-Edition Freeze Is Utter 'Bliss'
When Taco Bell came out with its iconic Baja Blast Freeze in 2013, it truly changed the way people ordered drinks with their meals. The Mountain Dew slurpy with hints of a tropical twist flavor took the fast-food industry by storm, with as many as 300 million pours of the drink sold annually (via People). Because the drink did so well, Taco Bell decided to make the frozen drinks a permanent mainstay of its Mexican-styled food menu.
Throughout the years, the icy-fruit-freeze concoction has undergone many different flavors and revisions, catering to the seasonal flavors and wants of its customers. From Starburst Cherry, Wild Strawberry, Blue Raspberry Lemonade, Mango, and more, the Freezes have become a staple drink to complement the restaurant's varying collections of tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.
With years to try all of the permanent and limited-edition flavors, Taco Bell customers probably thought they had their Freeze order down to a T. Always keeping a new flavor trick up its sleeve though, Taco Bell comes back into the spotlight with a new delicious limited-edition flavor to sweeten things up.
Limited edition Cherry Bliss Freeze
Taco Bell has launched its latest slurpable concoction and we can't wait to get our hands on it. The new Cherry Bliss Freeze features the flavors of sweet cherry-flavored ice combined with swirls of raspberry, blackberry, and strawberry into a blissful and refreshing new drink. The best part? It's relatively low on calories.
According to Taco Bell, you can order a "regular" size of the new drink for $2.99, equating to only 180 calories, or you can splurge and get the "large" for $3.19 and only 220 calories. It's important to note though that even if you order a regular-sized drink, the Cherry Bliss Freeze counts for 90% of your daily intake of sugar, while the large-sized version of the same drink goes over the recommended daily amount. You can blame the drink's first-named ingredient for that: high fructose corn syrup. It's a sweet treat for sure.
The Cherry Bliss Freeze now joins the fast-food chain's current lineup of frozen drinks but only for a limited time. Those wanting a frozen sweet drink to go along with their meal can order one of the frozen drinks that are permanent flavors on the menu including the Mountain Dew Baja Blast, Mango Freeze, and Wild Cherry Freeze (via Chew Boom).