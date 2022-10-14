Everything We Know About Bobby Flay In Food Network's One Delicious Christmas

A movie can change someone's life. Consider Harrison Ford, the man who would be Han Solo and Indiana Jones. Before he became the smuggler who shot Greedo, Ford was a carpenter, says Business Insider. He merely stood in for screen tests before being offered the role. Certainly, becoming a box-office success altered the course of his life.

The Food Network is hoping to change some other lives as it dips its toe into the film industry. Though the network has made itself famous with mostly unscripted or marginally scripted cooking shows and competitions, Variety reports that it's now accepted an offer from Discovery+ to create four Christmas-themed, feature-length films. The hope is that they will be as successful as the 2021 romance film "Candy Coated Christmas," which starred the Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond.

One of the films slated for release is called "One Delicious Christmas." Unsurprisingly, it looks to be another film about romance and food, but this time with chef Bobby Flay making an appearance. Here's what we know so far.