Why Pancake Spaghetti May Be TikTok's New Favorite Food Trend

TikTok's Briana Archuleta shared her husband's ingenious invention of pancake spaghetti, which he calls squiggle cakes, on TikTok. In her video, thin lines of pancake batter are piped onto a hot, buttered griddle where they quickly cook through. Tongs are then used to gather up the strands and place them in a bowl, topped with a drizzle of syrup and sprinkle of powdered sugar.

In just a few days, the video has grabbed over a million likes and nearly 10,000 comments. Follower @disjointedjewels suggested adding "meatballs" made of maple sausage or fruit, while @dino_nugget_galaxy asks, "What in the 'Buddy The Elf' is going on here?" Several followers tried to dismiss this pancake hack as a funnel cake, however, Archuleta points out, "You have to fry a funnel cake, these are made just like pancakes."

After the huge response, Archuleta posted a follow-up video. In it, her husband Steven Archuleta says, "I just wanted to thank everyone for the love on my squiggle cakes video," and then gives a step-by-step demo on making pancake spaghetti. His inspiration for the dish? Archuleta was rushing to make pancakes for his kids before school and while clearing items from the counter picked up a package of spaghetti. "And I was like, 'Wait a minute,'" he said.

Archuleta tells viewers, "Now it's your turn. I wanna see what you guys do with it." Challenge accepted!