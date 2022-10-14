Spider-Man Fans Will Marvel At Cinnamon Toast Crunch's New Offering

General Mills and Marvel are teaming up to create a product fit for only the biggest Spider-Man fans. Of course, it's interesting to note that the integration of superheroes in your favorite cereals isn't anything new — Quaker Oats once partnered with DC Comics to release Superman and Supergirl-themed Strong Berry cereal, per Brand Eating. Additionally, the same brand created a Batman-themed cereal named Gotham City S'mores and a Strawberry Banana Superman variety.

In 2016, General Mills and DC Comics released two kinds of cereal, one for Batman lovers and the other for Superman fans, per MovieWeb. The Batman v Superman cereal collection was intended to promote "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." The Batman-themed cereal was chocolate strawberry flavored while the Superman cereal was caramel crunch. "We spent extensive time and effort to develop the flavors and look of these cereals, and their packaging, so that they will match the incredible quality of the characters they feature," General Mills senior marketing manager Alan Cunningham said at the time of its release.

However, something about this new offering from General Mills makes it different from the aforementioned products, almost as if to ensure fans of the superhero are instantly going to fall in love (via Food Beast).