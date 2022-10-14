Spider-Man Fans Will Marvel At Cinnamon Toast Crunch's New Offering
General Mills and Marvel are teaming up to create a product fit for only the biggest Spider-Man fans. Of course, it's interesting to note that the integration of superheroes in your favorite cereals isn't anything new — Quaker Oats once partnered with DC Comics to release Superman and Supergirl-themed Strong Berry cereal, per Brand Eating. Additionally, the same brand created a Batman-themed cereal named Gotham City S'mores and a Strawberry Banana Superman variety.
In 2016, General Mills and DC Comics released two kinds of cereal, one for Batman lovers and the other for Superman fans, per MovieWeb. The Batman v Superman cereal collection was intended to promote "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." The Batman-themed cereal was chocolate strawberry flavored while the Superman cereal was caramel crunch. "We spent extensive time and effort to develop the flavors and look of these cereals, and their packaging, so that they will match the incredible quality of the characters they feature," General Mills senior marketing manager Alan Cunningham said at the time of its release.
However, something about this new offering from General Mills makes it different from the aforementioned products, almost as if to ensure fans of the superhero are instantly going to fall in love (via Food Beast).
It's sure to get your spicy-senses tingling
A limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch variety is hitting the shelves next Thursday, October 20, and if you're a fan of Spider-Man, you won't want to miss out (per Food Beast). The cereal, which features the cover of "Amazing Fantasy" #15, will only be available on Walmart's website. This particular comic book edition was released in 1962 — the same year Peter Parker was introduced as Spider-Man. And to entertain you while you enjoy your cereal, the box actually includes the comic itself. Though the special-edition box sells for the price of $9.98, there are only 1,962 boxes available.
"The best duo since MJ and Peter Parker — Cinnamon Toast Crunch has teamed up with Marvel Comics to offer Spider-Man fans a limited-edition collectible box that pays homage to Peter Parker's hero origin story in 'The Amazing Spider-Man,'" the company said in a press release, via Comic Book. "Featuring a first-of-its-kind fifth panel, this extra sheet folds out into a two-page comic spread highlighting a recreation of the 1962 cover of "Amazing Fantasy" #15 — the first-ever appearance of Spider-Man in a Marvel comic book."