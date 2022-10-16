Chef Fatima Ali's Posthumous Memoir Celebrates Her Fighting Spirit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chef Fatima Ali of "Top Chef" fame passed away from a form of cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma at the young age of 29 in January 2019 (via Today). But the legacy she has left behind is inspiring. She not only kept pursuing what she wanted out of life despite her disease but fought her way to be respected in kitchens as a Muslim woman (via Bon Appétit).

Before she passed away, Ali wrote an essay for Bon Appétit in which she outlined her plans for the future, plans that gave insight into her outlook and what was important to her. "What is my intention? To live my life. To fulfill all these genuine dreams I have ... now I'm doing things. I'm going out to eat. I'm making plans for vacations. I'm finding experimental treatments. I'm cooking. I'm writing," Ali wrote.

And write she certainly did. Ali's memoir, "Savor: A Chef's Hunger for More," was just released last week. Written in collaboration with her mother and author Tarajia Morrell, the book details Ali's childhood upbringing in Pakistan and the courage she showed coming up through Michelin-starred restaurants to be an acclaimed chef.