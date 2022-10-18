The Unexpected Partnership Jeni's Is Launching

Alcohol in ice cream is a relatively new yet intriguing concept many frozen treat spots are experimenting with. Where Tipsy Scoop may have paved the boozy way, many new ice cream companies and stores have been trying their hand at tipsy-inducing infusions. Jeni's is certainly no stranger: Jeni's 2021 holiday flavor collection featured a gingerbread flavor with an added kick of cognac, per Facebook, and its frose flavor had a lot of heads turning, according to Refinery29.

One of the most recently popular ice cream additions is whiskey — the unexpected ice cream ingredient has really been making a splash. Big-name companies have been chomping at the bit for a whiskey-infused treat. For instance, Kroger recently released a whiskey cake ice cream with whiskey swirls amongst the other flavors in the carton (via Instagram), and Häagen-Dazs has gotten tons of buzz for its Whiskey Hazelnut Latte flavor, per a press release. But Jeni's new whiskey collab may take the cake.