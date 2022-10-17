Life Imitates Art With The Office's Brian Baumgartner's New Chili Cookbook - Exclusive Interview

What made you want to write a chili cookbook?

Well, two things. One, I became interested in chili and the culture around it. Someone said to me the other day that if I had dropped clam chowder or something on the ground, it would not have ever been the same. But there's something communal about chili, about making it, about people gathering together and doing it. People are ultra, ultra serious about it. I attended the World Championship Chili Cook-off and met so many people and tasted so many different things that I never ... I thought of chili as one thing, stupidly, or more like beans or no beans. I know the Texas people don't like beans, and I knew that.

But the wide variety and the types and the culture around it — I loved it. I thought, "People need to be able to make these recipes." They're into making their recipes on their own and to be exposed to so many different ones. We partnered, in part, with the ICS, the International Chili Society, who puts on this thing. By the way, this event has been going on for over 50 years, so this is not like a neighborhood gathering. Everyone who's there is a champion. We were allowed to include a lot of world champion recipes into the book, so that in and of itself made it a huge win.

The book has, what, over 150 recipes for chili in it?

177 — vegan, vegetarian, all different types of meats and combination toppings and so forth, like chili dogs or potato, chili you put on potatoes, and stuff like that. There's a ton.

Of the 177 chili recipes, do you have a favorite?

I have to say mine because it's mine, but I have been mentioning a standout to me when I judged at the World Championship Chili Cook-off. It's very complicated, and I won't bore you with the details of how it all works. But you pass chilies along. You just want to keep going to the final round. In a preliminary round, I was one of many judges. The chili did get passed onto the finals. It didn't win.

The winning one I also tasted and was amazing, but it was very different. It's a smoked chicken, white bean chili. Again, I don't know that I'd ever had anything like that before, or if I had not, with some corn in there and some white beans. It was delicious. I have now made it three times myself, and I'm adjusting and tinkering with the recipe as one should. But that's a standout for me.

[It's] Chuck Edwards' on page 86. I know that one because I've made it a few times. That's a standout for me ... Let me clarify and be clear: If you're looking for something that is not traditional chili — that would be different — I would highly recommend that one.