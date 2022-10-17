QDOBA Brings 'Flavors Of Mexican Street Food' With Its New Offering

While QDOBA has been named America's Best Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best Awards, the accolade does not mean that the brand is sitting on its laurels. Over the years, the restaurant has used its Signature Eats entrees to highlight chef-curated offerings that bring flavorful excitement to the table. With its latest menu offering, Mexican street food and its robust flavors step off the food truck and into the restaurant.

Over the years, the taco truck, street food, and traditional dishes have turned little cravings into bigger food trends. From food television programs to people longing to satisfy that wanderlust craving, globally influenced menu items have become popular. As World Goo explains, Mexican street food is celebrated because of its variety.

From tacos to elotes to a variety of other dishes, the mouthwatering meals leave a lasting impression. Just like the options are many, each version has its own approach. From the seasoning to the ingredients, the dishes adapt to their guests and ensure that people come back time and time again. With the new QDOBA menu addition, the slow-cooked, classic Mexican street food flavors are an invitation to discover deliciousness.