Here's Why Alaska's Snow Crab Season Just Got Shut Down

The Discovery series "Deadliest Catch" shows the many rewards and perils of Alaskan crab fishing. Indeed, for nearly two decades, the reality series has taught viewers about the real reasons crab fishing is so dangerous.

Interestingly, however, the drama on the reality television show might actually be tame compared to the real-life 2022/23 Alaskan snow crab season. Although those depictions portray a bounty waiting to be captured in the sea, the fishing industry is aware that it is at the mercy of nature. According to the World Wildlife Fund, overfishing is described as "when vessels catch fish faster than stocks can replenish." While the phrase that there are plenty of fish in the sea might sound cliché, the reality is that a variety of factors can turn that saying into an untruth.

The Alaskan fishing industry is regulated by Alaska's Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and the National Marine Fisheries Service. Each year, the regulatory entities survey the area to determine whether there is sufficient marine population to meet a threshold for fishing. While the organization appreciates that changes to the fishing season can and will impact both the industry and personal livelihoods, its primary focus is on ensuring the long-term viability of the crab population.

As seen in a recent advisory announcement, the 2022/23 Alaskan snow crab season has fishermen putting the ships in docks and stacking the traps for another year.