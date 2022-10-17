Starbucks Customers Are Suspicious Over An Indianapolis Closing

With close to 34,000 restaurants across the world, you can probably find a Starbucks location just about anywhere (via Statista). If, for example, you find yourself craving some overpriced coffee in the middle of a bank vault, you'll be able to order yourself a cup, thanks to a Starbucks located in Amsterdam's Rembrandt Square (via When On Earth). With all of these locations, you would think that most of them stick around for a long time and are strategically placed in convenient locations for coffee lovers.

However, the latter part of the understandable assumption is actually untrue. According to Insider, Starbucks has closed nearly 20 restaurant locations in the United States since July 2022. Among these locations, coffee lovers in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Kansas City, Santa Monica, and more will have to find new locations to get their Starbucks fixes in the mornings.

So, "What's the reason?" you may ask. The corporation is claiming a steady reason for all of the closings, yet employees, customers, and local police are scratching their heads at how believable it truly is.