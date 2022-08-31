Why A California Starbucks Closed Over Safety Concerns

If you were the owner of a food and beverage business, there are three things you'd probably consider before opening a new branch: location, location, and location. Is the area you're considering going to have high foot traffic? More importantly, is the area safe?

The location of a business, Forbes explains, is one of the key points that decides whether or not a business, big or small, succeeds. That's why many companies strive for addresses in developed, active shopping areas, as well as those without too much competition for their respective business. The safety or level of crime in an area is another factor to weigh. The Los Angeles Police Department reports that crimes such as burglaries, vandalism, and robberies all impact businesses, hurting profits and driving away customers. This is especially true for small businesses, but even major companies may choose to respond to local crime by closing up shop. This was recently the case for one Starbucks location in Sacramento, California.