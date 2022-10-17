Taco Bell's Hilarious Jab At Fox News Over Inflation

There's more to inflation than high prices. The truth is that many factors contribute to price rises — whether it's issues with the supply chain, stimulus packages, lack of employees, or increased demand for products. An unusual increase in inflation is being felt in numerous countries right now, and as John Oliver recently said, "Anyone loudly saying that one thing is the cause of inflation is either lying or has no idea what they're talking about." But the other thing the media knows is that "sensationalism sells." So it's always interesting when someone calls out a news organization for exaggerating a topic to create a reaction.

Recently, CIO of Kingsview Wealth Management, Scott Martin, was reporting on inflation via Fox Business's "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" when he said: "You want to know how bad inflation is? Yesterday, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell. It cost me about $28." Host Neil Cavuto seemed taken aback, "Wait a minute," he asked. "You spent $28 for just yourself?" Martin replied, "For lunch, yeah." Many may agree that there's a difference between something that's expensive because of inflation and something that's expensive because you ordered an excessive amount of food.

Media Matters for America writer Eric Kleefeld responded on Twitter with, "How is that even physically possible? Also, don't think I'll take financial advice from this guy." Many other Twitter users tried to work out exactly what Martin could have ordered that cost that much for a single meal.