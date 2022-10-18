Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Subway's Olive Overload

Subway may not be the brand touting the "have it your way" slogan (that's actually Burger King, according to Hook Agency). However, you have to admit that the sandwich chain does very much embody BK's catchy phrase. Since the opening of the first Subway restaurant in 1965, the brand has been known for serving "freshly made, customizable and affordable sandwiches" to customers (via Subway's website), who are given a wide assortment of meats, cheeses, sauces, and veggies to choose from when telling sandwich artists what they want on their subs.

According to a 2018 tweet from the restaurant, these fixings can be transformed into more than 4.9 billion sandwich combinations (though the massive menu changes Subway underwent last year may have affected that stat). Naturally, some of the combos are a bit more popular than others, and while we do not condone shaming anybody for the choices they make when building their Subway sammie, that's not to say there haven't been a few questionable customer requests made over the years, either.

Just last week, in fact, one Twitter account featured a particularly eyebrow-raising Subway order in a tweet that has generated some serious buzz. "Please lots of black olives on the CBR no amount is too much! Thank you [you're] awesome!" read the "special instructions" section of the receipt. An image of the finished sandwich revealed that the request was fulfilled — though we can't imagine the customer was expecting the olive overload that they got.