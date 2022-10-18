The Great British Bake Off Musical Is Heading To London's West End

Those who belong to both "The Great British Bake Off" fandom and the theater-going community are in luck! A stage musical adaptation of the popular baking reality show is set to arrive in London's West End soon, according to What's on Stage. It originally premiered this past August, and while the musical initially had the internet divided, the baking-filled stage production has some London thespians excited.

London-based actress Melanie La Barrie took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the arrival of "The Great British Bake Off Musical" in London. "This is what I'm talking about!" she wrote, calling the musical "a cracker!"

The TV show's judges are excited too. Prue Leith, who's been a bake-off judge since 2017, told What's On Stage that she's "thrilled to bits that The Great British Bake Off Musical is going to the West End. It is an uplifting, funny, heartfelt story, which will have you singing and dancing out of the theatre with a huge smile."