Oreo Just Teamed Up With Microsoft For This Fun 'Bite-Sized Break'

If you're old enough to recall a time when you had to change the television channel by hand, you can also recall a time when Oreos only had two basic offerings. There was the standard Oreo cookie, and then there was the Double Stuf, which had more filling (though it wasn't actually double the stuff). You could dunk these in milk, and maybe add some peanut butter or marshmallow fluff if you wanted to get exciting — but that's as many choices as there were.

These days Oreo likes to get weird. There are not only thin Oreos, for people who, for some reason, want more cookie and less icing, but there's also Mega Stuf, for the folks who understand that only more icing can solve all their problems. Then there's the dozens of new Oreo flavors, which seem to be constantly changing. Plus, Oreo has begun making some unusual partnerships in order to help keep milk's favorite cookie from getting too stale.

Giant Freakin Robot, the New York Times of websites named after large mechanized creations, reports on the Oreo and Pokemon partnership that caused controversy over worker rights. Then there was the Game of Thrones intro (via YouTube) featuring the cookies rendered in a spellbindingly delicious dance. Now, Oreo is making another unnatural association as it partners with Microsoft to offer workers a "bite-sized break."