This NBA Team Has The Most Expensive Beer This Season

Bookies.com put together an analysis of how much it costs to attend an NBA game that incorporates an itemized breakdown of ticket, parking, hot dogs, sodas, and beer–the basic building blocks encompassing the entire fan experience. What they found was that pricing, including the cost of beer, varies widely around the league.

While it may be exciting to cheer for a great NBA team that you know has a chance to win every time they take the court, celebrating with beer purchased in their stadium might hinder your finances. The returning champ Warriors and the runners-up Celtics are tied for the most expensive beer prices, charging a hefty $17.28 for a 16-ounce pour. For around that same price you can buy a case of domestic beer at the store in some states (per Make Beer Easy).

On the other end of the spectrum, the beer bargain of the NBA is the Cleveland Cavaliers, where you can grab a 16-ounce cold one for only $5.28, an even $12 less than the Celtics and Warriors. And the Cavs have a promising young team that just missed the playoffs last year and has high hopes in 2022-23 with the addition of star guard Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland might just be the destination of choice for thirsty cost-conscious patrons looking to make a pilgrimage to an NBA game this season.