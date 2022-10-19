Nestlé Is Set To Buy Seattle's Best From Starbucks This Year

You would think Starbucks would still want to retain its lower-priced brand, as lower-priced take-out coffee from McDonald's has accelerated in the last few years with the opening of McCafe and expansion into such classic Starbucks fare as Caramel Macchiatos. But apparently, the brand is ready to move on.

Starbucks has entered into an agreement to sell the brand to Nestlé for an undisclosed sum (per Yahoo! Finance). However, Daily Coffee News reports that Starbucks and Nestlé have a "Global Coffee Alliance," which they say this deal will strengthen. Ever picked up packaged Starbucks coffee or pods at the supermarket? Those are both actually sold by Swiss giant Nestlé. According to Reuters, Nestlé paid $7.15 billion for the privilege of putting Starbucks coffee in K-Cups in 2018. The companies describe their relationship as a partnership.

Nestlé appears to be growing its coffee portfolio. It currently owns five coffee brands, not only owns its famous Nescafe and Nespresso brands, but also Nescafe Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee at Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee, with Seattle's Best rounding out an even six. The deal is expected to close before the end of this year, per Yahoo! Finance.