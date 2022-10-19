Airheads Releases Candy-Flavored Dental Floss For Halloween

Every Halloween there's some wiseacre in the neighborhood who insists on handing out floss, toothbrushes, or some kind of strange healthy gum to candy-seeking trick-or-treaters. It's difficult to tell if these people are passionate about oral health and hygiene, or just like cleaning toilet paper out of their trees and smashed pumpkin bits off their lawns. Whatever their motivation for doing this, it's always a recipe for disappointed kids who went out seeking the best Halloween treats, and ended up being tricked with mouth wellness instead.

There are a few candy companies that have tried to put a stop to this practice. In fact, there was a dentist in the 19th century who tried to mix the worlds of confections and oral hygiene. His name, according to Mental Floss, was Dr. William James Morrison. He was both a devotee to tooth care and to eating loads of sugar. It is this man the world has to thank for the invention of cotton candy, which was originally known as "Fairy Floss."

Though the goal was never to make cotton candy healthy, it was still a movement toward finding a middle ground between ingesting as much sugar as possible and keeping your mouth from becoming its own kind of painful fright show. Perhaps to honor this tradition — but more likely to help dentists be a little less reviled on October 31 — Airheads has come out with its own candied floss, only this one might actually have some healthcare value.