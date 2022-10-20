The Underrated Fall Spice For Coffee, According To TikToker Morgan Eckroth - Exclusive

Morgan Eckroth told Mashed she is "a huge fan of the incorporation of baking spices into coffee" and that she treats herself with one or two pumpkin spice lattes every fall. She noted that the benefit of pumpkin spice is that it "includes all the baking spices," but of course, pumpkin spice isn't the only fall ingredient that's available during leaf-changing season.

Eckroth said, "Some [spices in coffee] that you don't see as much that are maybe a little bit more underrated would always be cardamom and nutmeg. Those two together with coffee [are] almost always delicious." The social media star explained that cinnamon is a good bet to add to your drinks as well, due to its "classic pairing with coffee."

According to Master Class, cardamom is in the ginger family and comes in two varieties: black cardamom or green cardamom. When it comes to putting it in coffee, ground cardamom is your best bet. Nutmeg — also best in ground form as a drink addition — has a warm, nutty flavor that will add an extra comforting taste to your coffee. Whichever spice you prefer, they are Morgan Eckroth-approved. Of course, you can always just get a regular pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks again. We never judge when it comes to fall coffee!



Keep up with Morgan Eckroth's latest stories and recipes on her TikTok page.