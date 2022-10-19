Whole Foods' 'Trends Box' Has 10 Hand-Picked Items That Supposedly Taste Like 2023

Every year, Whole Foods announces its predictions for food and beverage trends and has done so for the last eight years in a row. Using a panel of experts, which includes "culinary experts, buyers, foragers, food lovers" (via Whole Foods), the brand dives into what people will be craving both on their dining room tables as well as in its restaurants in the next year. This annual trend report has become one of the most anticipated of the year, both for those within the industry as well as for consumers who are always looking to try the next big thing.

"Our trends predictions are an exciting look at where we believe both product innovation and customer preferences are headed in the coming year. We anticipate seeing these trends in the food industry at large, on dinner tables, in lunch boxes and on our store shelves," said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Marketing Officer at Whole Foods Market in a press release. Last year, as reported by Progressive Grocer, yuzu and hibiscus made the list.

Oblisk also noted, "We're thrilled to see things like baked goods with upcycled pulp from plant-based milks and ingredients like farmed kelp continue to gain popularity. From product labels that include sustainability efforts to poultry and egg suppliers that are leading the way in animal welfare, many of this year's trends predictions showcase brands on a mission to make a true impact. We look forward to watching these trends come to life in our aisles in 2023."