Here's Why GBBO Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Syabira

Fans have watched "The Great British Bake Off" evolve over the years. The cast has grown more diverse; it's often touted as a cross-section of modern British society. Former "GBBO" contestant Michael Chakraverty wrote in a 2021 Metro essay that the show emphasizes "the normalization of a broad range of experiences." He adds that "reality television ... informs our understanding of the world around us and therefore has a responsibility to reflect a fair, tolerant, and inclusive environment."

Of course, the show isn't without its faults. There have been cringey moments, such Season 13's Mexican week, which saw the technical round feature a taco instead of one of the many traditional Mexican pastries available to the producers. The episode was derided by viewers as tone-deaf and culturally insensitive, notes The Guardian. There was also Japanese week, which viewers felt echoed "the racist stereotype that all Asian cultures are the same," as Insider put it.

Themed weeks aside, though, there are some contestants who are pushing the boundaries of experimentation and flavor — and the judges' palates.