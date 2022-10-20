Einstein Bros. New All-Nighter Breakfast Box Just Launched A Serious Bagel Upgrade

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and these days restaurants are doubling down on the sentiment by offering such fare at any time of the day or night. Outfits like Waffle House and IHOP are literally open 24 hours per day to dish out waffles, pancakes, and all the fixings. Such service is hotly in demand, too, as breakfast-focused restaurants and diners in the U.S. alone are a $10 billion per year industry, according to IBISWorld.

Different in format from those two examples is fast casual restaurant Einstein Bros. Bagels, which has structured its success around a menu composed primarily of the popular baked item. Founded in 1995, the chain currently falls under the umbrella of Panera Brands, along with Panera Bread and Caribou Coffee. Per the Einstein site, bakers arrive on-site at stores every day at 2 a.m. to whip up fresh bagels. Now, they've brought back a popular and filling limited-time offering designed to bring comfort to people who had a little too much fun the night before.