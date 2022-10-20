Einstein Bros. New All-Nighter Breakfast Box Just Launched A Serious Bagel Upgrade
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and these days restaurants are doubling down on the sentiment by offering such fare at any time of the day or night. Outfits like Waffle House and IHOP are literally open 24 hours per day to dish out waffles, pancakes, and all the fixings. Such service is hotly in demand, too, as breakfast-focused restaurants and diners in the U.S. alone are a $10 billion per year industry, according to IBISWorld.
Different in format from those two examples is fast casual restaurant Einstein Bros. Bagels, which has structured its success around a menu composed primarily of the popular baked item. Founded in 1995, the chain currently falls under the umbrella of Panera Brands, along with Panera Bread and Caribou Coffee. Per the Einstein site, bakers arrive on-site at stores every day at 2 a.m. to whip up fresh bagels. Now, they've brought back a popular and filling limited-time offering designed to bring comfort to people who had a little too much fun the night before.
Here's what's involved in an Einstein Bros. All-Nighter
No matter what the product name says, the All-Nighter is not actually available all night long. Instead, it was originally marketed back in 2019 as a product that's, "designed to soak up last night's fun." Although the brand has eased off of the implied hangover cure messaging, the breakfast sandwich's form and function remains the same, as it seems substantial and filling enough to soothe even the most disgruntled stomach.
The 2022 All-Nighter is made using a cheesy hashbrown gourmet bagel, per Einstein Bros. It's topped in sandwich fashion with two cage-free eggs, bacon, American cheese, and is slathered with jalapeño garlic aioli. According to Chew Boom, it's also available as part of a breakfast box, which also includes a 20-ounce bottle of Coke, a twice-baked hash brown, and a "heavenly" chocolate chip cookie. The box retails for $13.99, but the catch is that it must be purchased through online ordering, and it's available at only select locations.