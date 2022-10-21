Nicole Modic's Baking Trick For Pillow-Like Chocolate Chip Cookies - Exclusive

Rest assured, you are not the only member of the cookie fan club. Its zealots include politicians and journalists (from Maria Shriver to Rudy Giuliani); comedians and actresses (from Jerry Seinfeld to Carmen Electra); celebrated culinary voices (from Bobby Flay to Martha Stewart); and even the Oracle in "The Matrix." But the club of bakers who have mastered the art of the soft, pillowy cookie is far less populated.

Nicole Modic is a card-carrying member. The food blogger and social media sensation goes by the name "kalejunkie," but if you follow her, you'll have picked up more than just salad tips and protein smoothie hacks. That's because Modic doesn't subscribe to diets. Follow her bible — that's her new cookbook, "Love to Eat," — and she'll teach you to eat intuitively.

"The way that I eat is intuitively in touch with my cravings," Modic told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "All of the recipes in my book are geared towards helping people get in touch with their intuition, [to] eat mindfully." Eating mindfully, she explained, means that all food is self-care — even, and perhaps especially, cookies. In fact, Modic's "Life Changing Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookies" is one of her favorite recipes in her new book, right up there with one-pot Penne Arrabbiata and Middle Eastern lentil soup. What makes these cookies so life-changing? Once you learn how to make them, you'll never make cookies the same way again — because they're perfectly soft and pillowy.