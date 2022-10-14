Nicole Modic Partners With Veggieful To Save You Time And Money In The Kitchen - Exclusive Interview

You lost so many partnerships during the pandemic. How do you think COVID-19 changed the way that you interact on social media, personally?

One of the things that it did teach me was to be mindful of budget, not only my own — trying to save money at home — but also understanding that other people are on budgets too. [I'm] being mindful in sharing recipes that don't cost a ton of money to create but are still healthy and can help people achieve some of their health goals without breaking the budget.

That's one of the biggest things that I've carried into the content that I share, now that we're hopefully a little bit more on the other side of the pandemic. [I've been conscious] of carrying that through. I've noticed that my community does appreciate some of those money-saving tips or pantry meals or things that will help them still be able to lead healthy and fulfilling lives without spending all of their money to do so.

What is it about Del Monte's Veggieful particularly that convinced you to collaborate with them? I know that you're very discerning about which partnerships you pick.

Affordability is important. As the cost of groceries go up these days, I'm looking for affordable things for food for my family that [are] also nutritious. The Veggieful line fulfills all of that. It comes in at a great price point and it helps my family eat healthy, get more veggies on their table every night, especially because I have really picky boys. It's nice that they've been enjoying, especially, the pocket pies.

What time-saving tricks have you developed while working with the company?

Using their Veggieful rice or cauliflower rice in place of rice has been a great hack — a nutrition hack for us — to replace grains with veggies. Like I said, my boys are picky and sometimes I'm picky too. It's been nice to have grab-and-go options, like Veggieful, because they come together in a minute or two of cooking on the stove, versus preparing a meal from scratch.



What's your top recipe that you've created with the product?

I did a seven-layer dip, and it was so freaking delicious. We did a traditional seven-layer dip with beans, tomatoes, cheese [and] guac. We used Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, but we also used Del Monte's Veggieful — I think it's the broccoli, garlic, and herb blend of cauliflower rice. I quickly made that in the pan and then added that as a layer in the seven-layer dip, and oh my gosh, it was so delicious. I crave that one all the time.