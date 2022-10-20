Why 380,400 Avocados Are Being Given Away In Philadelphia

Place yourself in the shoes of an average Philadelphian. You're walking down the street on the way to grab yourself a Philly cheesesteak when you notice a woman carrying a bag of avocados. And by a full bag, we mean a full bag of avocados. Writing it off as just another weird thing you'd see on an average day in Philadelphia, you keep walking — only to walk past a guy carrying two bags overflowing with avocados. The more you look around, the more you realize that almost everyone around you is carrying bags full of avocados. Did you miss out on a memo or something?

In case you are in or around the Philadelphia area and somehow find yourself craving an avocado, you may have been lucky enough to swing by FDR Park and grab yourself a few avocados — a few out of 380,400 to be precise. According to Philly Eater, nonprofit food redistributor Sharing Excess is giving away free avocados from Wednesday, October 19, to Friday, October 21. The reason for this giveaway is that these thousands of avocados were surplus from South America and were actually just going to go to waste, so Sharing Excess decided to give them away to whoever wants them.

According to a Philadelphia Inquirer interview with Sharing Excess founder Evan Ehlers, there's no limit to how many avocados a person can take. But just how nuts can your average Philadelphia go over avocados?