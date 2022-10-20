Aldi Just Dropped Two New Fruity Wine Flavors In Time For The Holidays
If you're looking to get all of your grocery shopping done in one haul, Aldi should probably be high on your list of go-to locations. With more than 2,200 stores across the United States, Aldi has won over the likes of millions of customers due to its high-quality food products at discounted prices.
Aldi's many products include a variety of alcoholic beverages. For example, customers can stock up on Aldi's wines and beer alongside their regular grocery shopping list for the week ahead (via Aldi). Throughout the years, the company has regularly rotated its inventory to bring its customers new flavor offerings. From red, white, and sparkling wine to rosé, lager, stout, and IPA brews, there's usually something for just about everyone's tastes.
In Aldi's latest move to transition into the upcoming holiday season, two new wine flavors have appeared on its shelves. If the Instagram response to these flavors is any indication, you'll have to run to get them.
Falling for Aldi's new wine
Want to drink some fancy wine with the infused flavors of fall? Well, now you can, thanks to Aldi. Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, Aldi has dropped two new flavors of wine that perfectly highlight the flavors of the holidays. According to an Instagram post by @aldi.mademedoit, the grocery store chain has stocked two new Pacific Fruit Vineyard wine flavors on its shelves: Sweet Cranberry and Sweet Black Cherry.
The new flavors will join Aldi's original lineup of Pacific Fruit Vineyards wine, including Sweet Peach, Sweet Pineapple, Sweet Blueberry, Sweet Apple, and Sweet Watermelon (via Aldi). Although the exact cost for the beverages varies from store to store and is not listed on Aldi's site, these fruit-flavored wines typically sell for less than $5 a bottle (via PopSugar).
Notably, Aldi shoppers on Instagram were very excited to hear about the new flavor additions. For example, @allynicole210 admitted that she isn't normally a fan of black cherry-flavored products, but she still couldn't help loving the new wine. She also wrote, "Still looking for the cranberry, but I tried the cherry a couple of weeks ago and it was delicious!!" Other Instagram users were similarly effusive in their excitement for the product. "Grabbed these two today and can't wait to try," @handbsmom wrote. Only six hours after the images were shared, the post had already racked up over 500 likes from followers.