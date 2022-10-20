Aldi Just Dropped Two New Fruity Wine Flavors In Time For The Holidays

If you're looking to get all of your grocery shopping done in one haul, Aldi should probably be high on your list of go-to locations. With more than 2,200 stores across the United States, Aldi has won over the likes of millions of customers due to its high-quality food products at discounted prices.

Aldi's many products include a variety of alcoholic beverages. For example, customers can stock up on Aldi's wines and beer alongside their regular grocery shopping list for the week ahead (via Aldi). Throughout the years, the company has regularly rotated its inventory to bring its customers new flavor offerings. From red, white, and sparkling wine to rosé, lager, stout, and IPA brews, there's usually something for just about everyone's tastes.

In Aldi's latest move to transition into the upcoming holiday season, two new wine flavors have appeared on its shelves. If the Instagram response to these flavors is any indication, you'll have to run to get them.