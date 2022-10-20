The New Wendy's Breakfast Combo Is Cheaper Than A Gallon Of Gas

Gas prices, lunch meats, and eggs are just a few items that have been affected by inflation this year. And it doesn't help that many people rely on these things on a day-to-day basis, causing consumers to spend more on essentials they need.

But Wendy's is combatting this potential struggle to make breakfast by introducing a new exciting bundle on its menu. Wendy's was known as a powerhouse during the height of the pandemic. According to Business Insider, the chain has been given more thought to drive-thru only restaurants. In 2020, the fast-food restaurant reportedly was developing prototypes to redo traditional locations to be accessible to cars only, due to the uptick in mobile orders throughout that year.

Even more recently, Wendy's partnered with REEF to open a series of ghost kitchens across the United States, Canada, and the U.K. So it's no surprise that the chain is introducing another special that comes at an unprecedented time.