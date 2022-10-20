The New Wendy's Breakfast Combo Is Cheaper Than A Gallon Of Gas
Gas prices, lunch meats, and eggs are just a few items that have been affected by inflation this year. And it doesn't help that many people rely on these things on a day-to-day basis, causing consumers to spend more on essentials they need.
But Wendy's is combatting this potential struggle to make breakfast by introducing a new exciting bundle on its menu. Wendy's was known as a powerhouse during the height of the pandemic. According to Business Insider, the chain has been given more thought to drive-thru only restaurants. In 2020, the fast-food restaurant reportedly was developing prototypes to redo traditional locations to be accessible to cars only, due to the uptick in mobile orders throughout that year.
Even more recently, Wendy's partnered with REEF to open a series of ghost kitchens across the United States, Canada, and the U.K. So it's no surprise that the chain is introducing another special that comes at an unprecedented time.
This $3 deal will last all fall
On Monday, October 23, Wendy's will be serving up a $3 breakfast deal sure to get fans' attention (via QSR). Customers can get a bacon, egg and cheese croissant or a sausage, egg, and cheese croissant with a side of seasoned potatoes. This all comes at a cost that's cheaper than the average price of gas in the U.S., which is currently $3.99 per gallon, according to YCharts.
Wendy's breakfast sandwiches have been incorporated in special promotions in the past — and have subsequently done well. Therefore, many might find this fall deal especially exciting, considering it's also a time when people are constantly on the go, but also bogged down by prices that are still on the rise and dealing with stresses such as low employment and high interest rates (via Time). The Wendy's combo will be available until November 20, and customers can either order in store or at the counter of their nearest location.