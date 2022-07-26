The Foods That Are Skyrocketing In Popularity, Thanks To Inflation

The recent food inflation trends mean that things from gas to rent to travel are quickly getting more expensive. Grocery prices are no exception (per Food Dive) and they may be the area that the average consumer notices the most. And although you can't change your rent or lower gas prices, you can shop around at the grocery store to see if you can find a cheaper brand than the one you're used to buying. This means that consumers are turning to private label foods (also known as store brands) instead of big name brands in the hopes of a price break. These labels actually suffered during the pandemic, so this uptick in sales is a welcome boon.

Catalina's Shopper Intelligence Platform was able to draw some conclusions from the data about which food categories are seeing the highest rise in store-brand staples. For instance, canned fish and soup are rising rapidly, which Catalina suggests is due to the shopper turning to more affordable lunch solutions. Meanwhile, Walmart reported to analysts that customers are turning to private labels for lunch meat and dairy, according to Food Dive. High grocery prices are stressful, especially in a climate where seemingly everything is getting more expensive with no signs of going down anytime soon. It makes sense that shoppers want to find cheaper options where they can, and it turns out that private label versions of certain items have seen particular surges in popularity.